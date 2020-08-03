Correctional facilities lose 74 staff, inmates to coronavirus

More than 5,000 cases in total have been recorded across prisons since March.

CAPE TOWN - Seventy-four staff and inmates have died from COVID-19 complications at correctional facilities countrywide.

Correctional Services said 34 new cases were picked up.

It said they had around 1,288 active cases, which includes 1,120 prison officials and 168 inmates.

There’s a 74% recovery rate in the corrections community.

More than 5,000 cases in total have been recorded across prisons since March.

At least 46 officials and 28 inmates have died from the coronavirus.

Gauteng has the most deaths with 25, followed by the Western Cape with 19.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.