Campaign launched to honour Meghan Cremer’s memory, empower young girls

CAPE TOWN – Today marks one year since murdered showjumper and Cape Town bakery manager Meghan Cremer went missing, and a close friend has called on South Africans to help honour her memory.

Cremer went missing on 3 August in 2019. Her body was discovered in a Philippi sand mine five days later.

A close friend, Lize Hartley, has partnered with human rights organisation Justice Desk to raise funds for a women’s month project.

“Justice Desk has done amazing work in tackling gender-based violence in South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.”

Funds from the campaign on BackaBuddy will be used to educate and protect young girls amid Women’s Month celebrations.

“Meghan was a wonderful friend, businesswoman and animal lover. I miss her warm and generous personality and her quick, dry sense of humor. She was the type of person who was always willing to help.”

Hartley aims to raise around R60,000 to support the Justice Desk and their Mbokodo Club, by covering the cost for 30 young women to benefit from the project that focuses on female empowerment, leadership and self-defence.

“This September, Meghan would have turned 30 years old. I hope that with my BackaBuddy campaign, we can celebrate the wonderful and meaningful life she led by protecting other young women in her honour.”

The men accused of Cremer’s murder remain behind bars. The 2019/20 crime statistics released last week revealed that the country’s murder rate had increase by 1.4%.

“It is painful to speak about gender-based violence, but it is important that we speak up at every opportunity and continue to fight this fight. If I can improve one woman’s life, if I can help prevent anyone from the pain we all experienced when we lost Meghan, that will be enough. There is a mother, daughter, sister and friend behind every statistic,” said Hartley.

Jessica Dewhurst, Justice Desk CEO, has called on the public to find ways to support vulnerable women.

“I have seen young girls in our projects who have survived unimaginable trauma be the first to raise their hand and speak up because all they want to do is make sure no other girl experiences what she experienced. Our Mbokodo Club trains and empowers young girls to be incredible change-makers, standing up to GBV, and supporting one another as we change this country for the better.”

To learn more about the campaign and how you can get involved, click here.

