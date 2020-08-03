6 suspects to appear in court for robbing spaza shops in Malmesbury

They're believed to have been part of a group of armed men that targeted two spaza shops last Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Six suspects are to appear in court on Monday after they allegedly robbed spaza shops in Malmesbury.

The suspects have spent the weekend behind bars.

Police said nine men fled with cash, cigarettes and airtime vouchers.

But police were hot on their trail and cornered their getaway vehicle in Darling.

A shooting broke out and two of suspects were shot dead.

Six of them were apprehended and one managed to escape.

