Go

213 more people die after contracting COVID-19, death toll now at 8,366

The health ministry has also recorded more than 8,000 new infections over the past 24-hour cycle which means the country has found over 511,000 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak in March.

A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) monitors a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As at Sunday, 02 August 2020, 213 more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, taking the country's death toll 8,366.

The health ministry has also recorded more than 8,000 new infections over the past 24-hour cycle - which means the country has found over 511,000 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak in March.

South Africa's recovery rate is still 68% with more than 347,000 people having recovered thus far.

Timeline

