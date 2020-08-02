Will Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo step down?

The integrity commission has recommended he must go after he abused state resources after asking the Hawks to arrest a woman he was allegedly seeing.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ national executive committee now has the tough job of deciding whether or not to ask Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo to resign from his position.

The integrity commission has recommended he must go after he abused state resources after asking the Hawks to arrest a woman he was allegedly seeing.

But Masondo has defended himself, saying he was protecting his family.

The deputy minister’s future on Cabinet is on the line. The ANC’s integrity committee wants him gone, but, as the deputy finance minister, he answers to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The commission found Masondo is not mature enough to hold his positions, which includes heading the party’s political school.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.