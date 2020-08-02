WATCH LIVE: Inside EWN with Adriaan Basson and Nwabisa Makunga

In the second hour of our inaugural live show on 702 and Cape Talk, we speak to the Sowetan's editor-in-chief, and News24's leader about the issues journalists are now facing.

Join editor-in-chief of The Sowetan, Nwabisa Makunga, and editor-in-chief of News24, Adriaan Basson as they discuss the issues our democracy and accountability faces without enough journalists employed by media companies.

South African media companies have faced a jobs bloodbath in the past few years, and it has turned worse since COVID-19, with many organisations including the SABC, Media24 and Primedia Broadcasting retrenching media workers.