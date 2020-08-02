20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
Go

WATCH LIVE: Inside EWN with Adriaan Basson and Nwabisa Makunga

In the second hour of our inaugural live show on 702 and Cape Talk, we speak to the Sowetan's editor-in-chief, and News24's leader about the issues journalists are now facing.

whatsapp-image-2020-08-02-at-190817-1jpeg
whatsapp-image-2020-08-02-at-190817-1jpeg
23 minutes ago

Join editor-in-chief of The Sowetan, Nwabisa Makunga, and editor-in-chief of News24, Adriaan Basson as they discuss the issues our democracy and accountability faces without enough journalists employed by media companies.

South African media companies have faced a jobs bloodbath in the past few years, and it has turned worse since COVID-19, with many organisations including the SABC, Media24 and Primedia Broadcasting retrenching media workers.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA