'Stock theft crimes giving SAPS sleepless nights'

CAPE TOWN - Police say stock theft is becoming an increasing headache in parts of the Eastern Cape.

On Friday, officials managed to recover 60 sheep that were stolen in the Pitoli locality.

They responded after a man called police for help after the livestock was stolen at his homestead.

Criminals had entered the premises after force entry into the kraal.

The police's Khaya Tonjeni said: “Police followed all leads and managed to track them. They spotted the suspects, driving with the sheep, toward the mountains. A crossfire ensued between police and the suspects, but no one was injured. All the suspects fled, leaving the livestock behind.”

He adds they've put in place measures to try to deal with stock theft more effectively.

“Stock theft crimes is giving SAPS sleepless nights. We have to deploy a lot of resources to combat it. Suspects are also attacked and sometimes killed because of stock theft.”

