Son of murdered former crime intelligence cop gets bail

JOHANNESBURG - A man charged with the alleged murder of retired crime-intelligence major general Hendrick Mogoerane has been released on bail.

Thabiso Mogoerane, aged 26, is suspected of being an accomplice in a bid to have his father killed and was arrested at his home last week .

He appeared briefly in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on murder charges and was granted R10,000.

General Mogoerane's body was found in the backseat of his car in 2018. At the time, police said it appeared as though he had been strangled.

A probe by serious organised crime investigation has led to the arrest of eight suspects, including the general's wife.

They've all been released on bail.

