‘Protesters threw petrol bomb at cop’: City of CT responds to violent protests

Violent protests broke out again in the Bloekombos area on Saturday after law enforcement officials tore down structures.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has conceded that several attempts to disperse a group of people who invaded land in Kraaifontein has been unsuccessful.

They were erected illegally on privately-owned property.

A group of about 2,000 protesters managed to overpower law enforcement officers and police on Saturday.

Authorities had to pull out of the area. They've now continued building more shacks.

A nearby racetrack came under attack during the protest.

The city's JP Smith said people were injured. “They resorted to attacking residents in Belmont Park and private property in the area. There were several injuries. One injury was particularly severe when protesters threw a petrol bomb on an officer.”

Community leader Linda Phito has condemned the violence but said government officials needed to come and speak to the community.

“If the government officials don’t come to listen to the grievances of the people, it will be tense. Tsotsis are taking a chance now.”

He said many were backyard dwellers who could no longer afford to pay rent as they’d lost their jobs during the lockdown and they had nowhere else to stay.

