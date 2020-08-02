Parliament saddened by passing of MP Zamuxolo Peter

Peter died at the age of 55 after contracting COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress member of Parliament Zamuxolo Peter has been described as a selfless and consummate servant who immersed himself well in the workings of the National Assembly.

Parliament’s presiding officers said his passing was heartbreaking and called on South Africans to be vigilant amid the pandemic.

Peter joined the National Assembly after last year's general elections, where he served on the portfolio committee on tourism.

The Chairperson of the committee, Supra Mahumapelo, said: “One could always count on Zamuxolo Peter for assistance when the assistance is required, and he would go the extra mile to ensure that the objectives of the committee were met. I remember when a particular radio station was looking for a Nguni speaking person for a radio show on tourism in traditional areas, Mr Peter being committed to the transformation of tourism in villages, townships and small towns, stepped in and did a fine job of promoting the work of the committee.”

He had previously worked in various Eastern Cape structures, including as a member of the provincial executive committee.

The ANC said it was saddened by his passing, describing Peter as a man who was strongly passionate about diversity in the tourism sector.

