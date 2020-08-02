NPOs not spared from impact of COVID-19 crisis

The increasing need for aid has become evident as the lockdown drags on.

JOHANNESBURG - Although much has been said about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown on the corporate sector, some believe very little attention has been given to non-profit organisations.

The increasing need for aid has become evident as the lockdown drags on.

However, with businesses and households now experiencing tremendous hardship, very little funding and support is being made towards organisations which rely primarily on donations.

Donations and funding are the lifeblood of nonprofits. But as the economy suffers, so do they.

Liv Lanseria, which provides food, education and support to thousands of children in impoverished communities, has had to limit its services due to a lack of resources as donor fatigue sets in.

The organisation’s Jay Strydom said support had declined since the early days of the lockdown.

“The cash injections have diminished. We have some loyal people who continue to give but with the uncertainty, many cannot.”

Strydom stresses now more than ever, South Africans must continue to support NPOs.

“I think people around us need to come together to help each other. We will feel the effects of COVID-19 in the years to come.”

With job sheds announced across all sectors in the country, NPOs haven’t been spared. Many of these organisations are now facing the threat of downsizing staff or closing.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.