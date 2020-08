EWN brings you the latest lotto results.

CAPE TOWN - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 1 August 2020 are as follows:

Lotto: 05, 09, 23, 38, 41 46 Bonus: 14

Lotto Plus 1: 10, 20, 22, 23, 37, 43 Bonus: 35

Lotto Plus 2: 10, 18, 23, 27, 34, 46 Bonus: 35

For more, visit the Ithuba national lottery website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.