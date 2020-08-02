Hawks says will reveal more details on Norma Gigaba case

Former minister Malusi Gigaba’s wife is being probed for an attempted plot against her husband’s life.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say multiple investigations are being carried out involving Norma Gigaba following her arrest two days ago.

Norma Gigaba was released on R5,000 bail on Saturday after spending the night in holding cells of Brooklyn Police Station.

She currently faces charges of assault and malicious damage to property.

It’s being reported that an alleged threat on her husband was made in May, leading to an inquiry of her possible involvement in the conspiracy.

Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “The matter we’re dealing with remains confidential. Following our work with SAPS, a docket will be handed over to SAPS detectives. When we are done, we will be able to share more details with the public.”

Gigaba is expected to appear in the Hatfield Magistrate Court on Monday.

