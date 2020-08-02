20°C / 22°C
Fans praise Beyoncé, local artists after 'Black Is King' released in SA

The virtual showcase has captured minds and hearts across the world after airing. It features local greats, including the late legendary actress Mary Twala.

FILE: Singer Beyonce. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Singer Beyonce. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Local fans have praised Beyoncé after the premiere of her visual film Black is King in South Africa.

The virtual showcase has captured minds and hearts across the world after airing. It features local greats, including the late legendary actress Mary Twala, icon John Kani and notable musicians like Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly.

The musical film has been hailed as "African-diaspora pride and creative power”.

Watch the trailer below.

It curates various aesthetics and cultures from the continent, with critics praising Beyoncé’s direction, the cinematography, score and costume design.

Beyoncé is a multi-award-winning sensation who is dubbed by many as the greatest musician of our time.

