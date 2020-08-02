Fans praise Beyoncé, local artists after 'Black Is King' released in SA

JOHANNESBURG - Local fans have praised Beyoncé after the premiere of her visual film Black is King in South Africa.

The virtual showcase has captured minds and hearts across the world after airing. It features local greats, including the late legendary actress Mary Twala, icon John Kani and notable musicians like Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly.

The musical film has been hailed as "African-diaspora pride and creative power”.

Watch the trailer below.

It curates various aesthetics and cultures from the continent, with critics praising Beyoncé’s direction, the cinematography, score and costume design.

Beyoncé is a multi-award-winning sensation who is dubbed by many as the greatest musician of our time.

#BlackIsKing B kept her 3rd ward swag enhanced w African Hi Fashion. Dance inspo South Africa's Zulus 🇿🇦 Uganda's Bakisimba 🇺🇬 & more. She carried 1,000 hrs of labor 👑 with 3 story long braids. #masterpiece of Blackness. An ode to the Diaspora. A Love story to mother Africa. — VeroniqueJolie (@VeroniqueJolie) August 2, 2020

I Couldn't watch the Movie but i can tell by People's reaction that it was something worth watching♥🔥🙌🙏 let's Celebrate Our Artists South Africa 🙏🙏♥🔥#BlackIsKing #Beyonce #BBNaijia #LOCKDOWNHOUSEPARTY #CelabratingOurArtists ♥♥🔥🔥 https://t.co/wLHp4fD35q — @Dj MO_Matavela (@Mr_MATHAVELA) August 2, 2020

All I can say is Thank you. Thank you for ensuring that South Africa experienced #BlackIsKing 🙏🏽🧡🐝❤️ — Madoda Oyiya (@Dopla101) August 1, 2020

