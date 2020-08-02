20°C / 22°C
EFF in Gauteng lodges criminal complaint against MEC Masuku

Masuku, his wife Loyiso and presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko and her husband, have been linked to a multimillion tender, which has raised questions.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku on 20 July 2020 inspects the Nasrec field hospital's state of readiness amidst the province's increase in coronavirus cases. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku on 20 July 2020 inspects the Nasrec field hospital's state of readiness amidst the province's increase in coronavirus cases. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng has lodged a criminal complaint against Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku.

Masuku, his wife Loyiso and presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko and her husband, have been linked to a multimillion tender, which has raised questions.

The EFF wants police to investigate Masuku. A personal protective gear tender is what's caught the attention of authorities.

The EFF’s Itani Mukwevu has accused the MEC of corruption: “We still believe in the justice system. So, we expect the law to take its course.”

Diko and the Masukus have stepped aside while the deal is probed. They have all denied wrongdoing.

The African National Congress has referred them to its integrity commission.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

