EFF in Gauteng lodges criminal complaint against MEC Masuku

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng has lodged a criminal complaint against Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku.

Masuku, his wife Loyiso and presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko and her husband, have been linked to a multimillion tender, which has raised questions.

The EFF wants police to investigate Masuku. A personal protective gear tender is what's caught the attention of authorities.

The EFF’s Itani Mukwevu has accused the MEC of corruption: “We still believe in the justice system. So, we expect the law to take its course.”

Diko and the Masukus have stepped aside while the deal is probed. They have all denied wrongdoing.

The African National Congress has referred them to its integrity commission.

