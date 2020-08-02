DPE: Gordhan not involved in appointment of Eskom pension fund chair

The department said Eskom was entirely responsible for hiring its pension and provident fund chair.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) said Minister Pravin Gordhan was not involved in the appointment of Eskom's pension and provident fund chairperson Caroline Henry.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, the department refutes a report by the Sunday Independent stating that Gordhan revoked the appointment of Mantuka Maisela who would have been the first black woman to take up the position.

According to Eskom, Maisela was not shortlisted following interviews.

The allegations have been described as a smear campaign to tarnish Gordhan's name

