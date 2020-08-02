DA calls for snap debate over 'ANC's COVID feeding frenzy'

The last few weeks have seen numerous allegations of corruption leveled against senior party members.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for a snap parliamentary debate where President Cyril Ramaphosa must answer for the conduct of some senior African National Congress (ANC) officials.

The ANC has been rocked by one scandal after the other.

Presidential spokeswoman Khusela Diko, Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife, a city of Johannesburg official, have been implicated in a R125 million rand personal protective equipment tender debacle.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule’s sons have reportedly scored a contract in the Free State to the value of R2,7 million.

Ramaphosa’s son Andile is also in hot water following claims he also secured R6 million contract to modify minibus taxis to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen is now challenging Ramaphosa to face the nation and answer questions from MPS.

“Even though it was entirely predictable, the feeding frenzy over COVID-19-related tenders among ANC-connected individuals is a filthy stain on our country in this time of crisis. I will be writing to the Speaker of the National Assembly today to request a snap debate on the matter, in which President Ramaphosa himself will have to come and answer for the behaviour of his party’s members and set out exactly how he intends to act against each and every implicated individual.

“He must do so, not only because it is the right thing to do, but also because he promised the nation four months ago that any such corruption would be met with strong action.”

Steenhuisen went on to quote Ramaphosa who said: “I want to make it clear that we expect all South Africans to act in the interest of the South African nation and not in their own selfish interests. We will therefore act very strongly against any attempts at corruption and profiteering from this crisis.”

Steenhuisen has criticised the ANC.

“The ANC has shown, again and again, that it simply cannot help itself. Where there is government-controlled money you will find cadres elbowing each other out of the way to grab what they can.”

