Cosatu speaks up against corruption amid pandemic

Cosatu is again calling for frontline workers to be protected from the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange said while the organisation had anticipated the COVID-19 pandemic would bring about a new normal, it did not expect the scale of corruption being witnessed in the country.

Shingange was speaking during a virtual celebration, marking the SACP’s 99th anniversary on Sunday afternoon.

Shingange has decried the widespread allegations of corruption surrounding the procurement of personal protective equipment, which also implicates top officials and its alliance partner, the African National Congress.

“Even when people are dying like flies, people still find time to loot the resources of our people, irrespective of the challenges people are facing.”

WATCH: SACP virtual rally

