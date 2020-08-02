Core EC Heath Dept staff member arrested for transporting booze in state vehicle

The 33-year-old was handcuffed on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - A core staff member of the Eastern Cape Health Department has been arrested after he was caught transporting alcohol in a government vehicle.



Health MEC spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the man allegedly took the department's car without authorisation.

“We condemn the incident. It is an embarrassment to all of us. As such, we want the department to take appropriate action.”

The police's Sibongile Soci said the man is expected to appear in court on Monday.

“The SAPS can confirm that cases of contravention of the Disaster Management Act by driving a state vehicle and attempt to bribe SAPS members are under investigation by King Wiliam’s Town SAPS, following the arrest of a 33-year-old.”

