Close to R1m raised for student athletes impacted by COVID-19

Over 300 students have already applied to the fund for relief.

CAPE TOWN - Almost R1 million has been raised through Stellenbosch University’s campaign to help student athletes who have lost financial backing due to the impact of COVID-19.

Fundraising manager Hans Scriba said: “Coaches and players from the various sporting codes of Stellenbosch University and alumni registered for this campaign to do a specific amount of kilometres over a period of time.”

He said they hoped to raise R2 million by the time the fundraiser comes to an end this month.

