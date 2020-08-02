Boy Mamabolo will face disciplinary proceedings after threatening journalist

It’s being reported the decision to act against Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo has not gone down well among some within the party and has the revived factions established in the lead up to the 2017 Nasrec conference.

JOHANNESBURG - The cracks are beginning to show in the African National Congress (ANC) amid reports of deep divisions within the party's NEC over a crackdown on misconduct in the party’s ranks.

Masondo has been asked to step down by the party's integrity committee for an alleged abuse of power, but he says he was protecting his family.

Meanwhile, the ANC’s parliamentary caucus said it viewed the criminal allegation against MP Boy Mamabolo in a very serious light.

On Saturday the caucus announced he would face disciplinary proceedings for allegedly threatening a journalist.

This after a recording of a conversation, apparently between Mamabolo and reporter Ngwako Malatji, surfaced in which the journalist was threatened with violence.

Mamabolo will have to answer to an internal disciplinary process as caucus spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota said: “The ANC caucus strives to maintain a cordial relationship with the media. This matter was tragic.”

Malatji has since lodged a criminal complaint against Mamabolo.

