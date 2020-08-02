An 'unconscionable' act: Ramaphosa condemns looting of COVID-19 funds

In a statement released on Saturday, Ramaphosa gave an update on the country's response to the pandemic as South Africa's coronavirus infections breach half a million.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has described as unconscionable that some people are using the COVID-19 crisis to unlawfully enrich themselves.

More than 342,000 people have recovered while 152, 676 active cases have been recorded nationwide.

Ramaphosa said over the past few months, his administration has undertaken an unprecedented mobilisation of resources to battle the inevitable increase in cases.

Despite the crisis, corruption continues unabated and Ramaphosa has vowed to tackle those found stealing.

He's calling on authorities to investigate suspicious business dealings relating to COVID-19 tenders.

In the statement, he said law enforcement agencies have been ordered to investigate all reports of possible corruption and irregularities in the procurement of medical and other supplies.

The Special Investigating Unit is probing more than 100 companies in Gauteng alone that have been linked to questionable tenders.

