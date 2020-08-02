5 people die after car crash on R29 between Kinross, Leandra in Mpumalanga

It's understood there was a collision between two vehicles on Sunday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have died after a car crash on the R29 between Kinross and Leandra in Mpumalanga.

Authorities said one of the cars was transporting six passengers and the driver has sustained injuries...

Transport Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said: “Five people were killed this afternoon around 2 pm during a head-on collision that occurred on the R29 road between Kinross and Leandra. The sixth person, who is the driver of the other car sustained critical injuries. The investigation into the cause of the crash is already under way.”

