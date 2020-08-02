4 arrested after violent protest in CT

Violence erupted in the Bloekombos area on Saturday during a land invasion.

CAPE TOWN - Four people have been arrested following violent protests in Kraaifontein, Cape Town.

Violence erupted in the Bloekombos area on Saturday during a land invasion.

Police moved in to take down shacks built on private land.

Many are backyard dwellers who could no longer afford to pay rent as they'd lost their jobs due to the coronavirus lockdown.

A Metro Police officer was rushed to hospital on Saturday after he was hurt in a petrol bomb attack in a city vehicle during the protest.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said the officer sustained injuries to his face and arms.

“The City is offering a reward for any information that can help lead to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible. The attack today is just the latest callous act directed at our staff in recent weeks.”

The four suspects will face public violence charges in court on Monday.

Community leaders have condemned the violence but say government officials need to come and listen to residents’ grievances.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.