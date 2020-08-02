2 KZN teachers suspended for allegedly having a relationship with pupil

Both men are accused of being involved with the 18-year-old from Umlazi Comprehensive High School.

JOHANNESBURG - Two KwaZulu-Natal teachers have been suspended for allegedly having a relationship with a pupil.

The department has described the matter as a love affair.

Department head Enock Nzama said: “They are both suspended, with the intention of conducting a disciplinary hearing soon, so that we establish the facts as to why they are in love with kids. We will ensure that they are subjected to a hearing process as quickly as possible and that an outcome will be communicated to the public as to how the issue unfolded. But it is strongly alleged that they are In love with young kids.”

