‘We’re asking Santam to do the right thing’: Business appeals for help

Some insurers have largely refused payouts, arguing the harm was caused by government’s lockdown and not the actual pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Businesses in the tourism sector have been dealt another blow in the fight for interruption insurance payouts in the country.

However, more insurers are coming on board after reaching an agreement with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, to provide interim relief while the issue of business interruption insurance is challenged in court.

Santam is among insurers who have agreed to offer some interim assistance, committing to paying out up to R1 billion in relief.

However, not all clients qualify and one of them is the owner of Tented Adventures, Wynand du Toit, who was unable to pay insurance premiums since June.

“We’re asking Santam to do the right thing, with this relief they brought out. I feel that we need to be covered by that as well. If I had the money, I would have continued paying my premiums. That wouldn't have been a problem.”

Du Toit said the problem was widespread. “It’s not just me that's in this position. There's unfortunately a lot of our businesses in this position.”

Santam said it would deal with such applications on a case by case basis but has indicated it will look favourably on businesses that couldn’t afford to pay premiums due to the impact of the lockdown.

