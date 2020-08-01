Service delivery affected after alleged looting of R30mn from KZN TVET College

Former CFO Zaitun Shaik faces money laundering charge, together with attorney Azgar Khan, his wife Sharlene Bechoo and businessman Shaariq Ansari after funds disappeared from the college’s account.

DURBAN - Higher Education Department head in KwaZulu-Natal Sipho Nzimande said the R30 million allegedly looted at the Coastal KZN TVET College had prevented plans to deliver services to students.

Former CFO Zaitun Shaik faces money laundering charge, together with attorney Azgar Khan, his wife Sharlene Bechoo and businessman Shaariq Ansari after funds disappeared from the college’s account.

It’s alleged that the funds were looted after Shaik colluded with her three co-accused.

The alleged corrupt dealings allegedly took place between November 2018 and October 2019.

The Higher Education Department's Sipho Nzimande said: “You know when you talk of the court cases that involve government, in most cases, they will not give us lucrative results. But my wish is that those at fault are arrested and get heavy sentences.”

The accused are out on bail totalling R145,000.

Attorney Bilal Malani represents Ansari, Khan and Bechoo and has responded to the claims.

“We believe the process was quick and speedy. Our clients are extremely happy that the State has not opposed bail. They look forward to vindicating themselves at the trial.”

The accused are expected back in court in October.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.