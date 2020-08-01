Parliament approves another firearm amnesty period

Parliament has approved another firearm amnesty. The amnesty will end in January next year.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the public in possession of unwanted or illegal guns are being given another chance to hand them over to police without fear of prosecution.

The previous amnesty ended in May, due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The police’s Brenda Molidiri said firearms suspected of being used in crimes would be tested and checked.

“All firearms that are being handed in will undergo ballistic testing to ensure that they’ve not used for crimes.”

During the first phase of the amnesty, the police service received 47,000 firearms but there are many more out there they're hoping to take off the streets.

