Over 2 million drug-related crimes in SA over past 10 years

Police Minister Bheki Cele and the service’s top brass issued the latest crime statistics on Friday which showed that crimes due to alcohol and drug influence are on the rise.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) said it had recorded 2,3 million cases of drug-related crimes over the past 10 years.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and the service’s top brass issued the latest crime statistics on Friday which showed that crimes due to alcohol and drug influence are on the rise.

Cele has been on a mission to impress upon South Africans the need to control alcohol drinking habits, among others, to prevent the increase in crime.

Over the 2019/2020 period, 94,273 cases of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs were detected by the police.

This has added onto the 759,904 cases of the same crimes recorded over the past 10 years.

The data also points to crimes which took place at liquor outlets, including shebeens, taverns pubs and nightclubs among others.

There were 1,430 murders attributed to alcohol-related crimes.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.