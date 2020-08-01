20°C / 22°C
North West cops hunt for killers of constable Thato Makhoana

Constable Thato Makhoana’s body was found with a gunshot wound along a farm road outside Mahikeng earlier this week.

Police car/van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Police car/van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - North West police have activated a 72-hour action plan to ensure that those behind the killing of a police officer are arrested.

Constable Thato Makhoana’s body was found with a gunshot wound along a farm road outside Mahikeng earlier this week.

Makhoana, aged 26, was last seen on Wednesday after he reputedly went to visit his sister in Zeerust.

The police’s Sebata Mokgwabone said: “We are appealing to anyone with information that can assist the investigation to contact the investigating officer at 082 374 2417. Anonymous tip-offs can also be shared via the SAPS app.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

