Masondo’s actions have brought ANC into disrepute, says integrity committee

The committee has asked Masondo to step down after finding that he had abused state resources to resolve a domestic dispute with a woman.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) integrity committee said Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo had brought the party into disrepute.

The committee has asked Masondo to step down after finding that he had abused state resources to resolve a domestic dispute with a woman.

The matter has been under investigation by the commission for almost a year.

Committee chairperson George Mashamba said Masondo must do the right thing and step down.

Masondo brought the matter to the commission after the woman he was seeing allegedly threatened his family.

The deputy finance minister said he escalated the matter to the Hawks, who doesn’t deal with extortion-related matters, after the woman threatened his wife, children and mother-in-law.

He has not indicated if he will step down or not.

