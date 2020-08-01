‘It’s our bread and butter’: Tourism industry welcomes relaxed regulations

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane made the announcement along with news that the lockdown curfew has been pushed from 9pm to 10pm to accommodate the restaurant industry.

CAPE TOWN - The tourism industry is still waiting for details of relaxed lockdown regulations which allow travel for leisure within provinces.

Hotels and B&Bs will soon be allowed to welcome visitors from within their own provinces.

However, Cape Town Tourism's Briony Brookes said they want to know whether attractions would be opening and if normal tour busses or vehicles would be allowed to operate.

“We are fighting for survival during these challenges times. This announcement is a step in the right direction. We are just waiting for the full directives to be published.”

She said in a recent COVID-19 impact survey, 83% of businesses indicated they would not survive longer than six months under current lockdown conditions and 56% had no recovery plan in place.

Wesgro’s Tim Harris is hoping the intra-provincial allowance will soon be expanded.

“We need domestic travel and tourism to resume as this is our bread and butter. Hopefully this will be followed by inter-provincial travel and eventually international travel.”

