ISS urges SAPS to improve its image among South Africans

The national crime statistics were released on Friday reflecting crimes committed from April 2019 to March this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) said the latest statistics on sexual offences does not reflect the harsh reality faced by thousands of South Africans.

During the period under review, sexual offences increased by 1,7% at least 53,000 cases relating to rape were reported, with an average of 116 people raped in South Africa every day.

The institute’s Johan Burger said while fewer crimes continue to be reported in communities, the numbers could be far higher.

“There is a clearly a reduction in public trust and confidence in the police and we know where there is a lack of trust in police that prevents victims of sexual offences of reporting these crimes. Police have to do more to improve its image among South Africans.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that 312 new recruits have being trained to help combat gender-based violence.

“The commissioner has taken a serious view of our police members who don’t help victims, especially victims of violence at a station level. Once a woman, child or elderly person comes to report a case, they need to stand up and act.”

