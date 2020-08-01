20°C / 22°C
Go

Hamilton takes pole position for British Grand Prix

It was the six-time world champion's seventh British GP pole and the 91st of his career in total.

FILE: Lewis Hamilton celebrates his 6th driver's championship after finishing second in the US Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas on 3 November 2019. Picture: AFP
51 minutes ago

SILVERSTONE - Lewis Hamilton secured pole position for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Saturday by edging out teammate and title rival Valtteri Bottas in a Mercedes one-two in qualifying.

It was the six-time world champion's seventh British GP pole and the 91st of his career in total.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull came third and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth for Sunday's race.

