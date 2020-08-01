FS Health Dept, organised labour agree to avoid strikes as far as possible

This week, there were industrial actions at two health facilities. On Thursday health workers at Pelonomi Hospital's maternity ward stopped working demanding the facility be deep cleaned.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Health Department and organised labour have agreed to avoid strikes as far as possible.

They also claim they don't have proper personal protective gear.

On Friday, some employees of a psychiatric hospital also embarked on an industrial action complaining about the lack of personal protective equipment.

The strikes were eventually called off after unions and the provincial health department reached an agreement.

The department's Mondli Mvambi explained that this was done to instil the confidence of everyone.

Mvambi said officials and union leaders will keep in touch to ensure all issues are dealt with.

