Fritz says slight decline in Cape murders after SANDF deployment

Police Minister Bheki Cele and the service’s top brass issued the latest crime statistics for April 2019 to March this year.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz believes stable murder and attempted murder stats can be attributed to the deployment of soldiers to help combat crime in Cape Town.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and the service’s top brass issued the latest crime statistics for April 2019 to March this year.

Violent crime has increased across the country during the period under review, including murder which is up by 1.4%.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) started assisting police in high crime areas in July last year.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said during the SANDF deployment exercise, his department used the forensic pathology service’s murder statistics to monitor progress.

According to Fritz, there was a steep increase in murders prior to Operation Lockdown and a slight decline during the initiative.

He said there was a 15, 8% reduction in attempted murders across the 11 priority areas where the army was used.

This is significantly better than the 7.9% drop in attempted murders reflected in the 2019/2020 SAPS crime stats.

Those figures show 10 of the country's 30 police stations with the most murder cases are in the Western Cape. Delft is the most murderous precinct, with 265.

While Fritz has welcomed a 36% decrease in murders reported in Nyanga, as well as declines in Philippi East and Mitchells Plain. He warns a sharp increase in Samora Machel requires urgent attention from police.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.