Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo asked to step down

The ANC said Masondo opened himself up to allegations that he abused his power after allegedly involving the Hawks in a personal matter.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) integrity commission has recommended that Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo step down from both his roles in government and in the party.

The ANC said Masondo opened himself up to allegations that he abused his power after allegedly involving the Hawks in a personal matter.

Masondo is accused of using the Hawks to arrest his mistress after she accepted a bag of cash that had been sent by the deputy minister.

The woman wanted money for psychological support after she aborted their love child.

Chairperson of the integrity commission George Mashamba said Masondo should've known that the mandate of the Hawks was to investigate corruption and organised crime.

Mashamba said Masondo, who also served as head of the ANC’s political school, had brought the party in disrepute.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.