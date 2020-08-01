20°C / 22°C
COVID-19 latest: 493,183 confirmed cases in SA, recoveries at 326,171

At least 11,014 new cases have been reported in the country, pushing the cumulative total to 493,183.

Dr Dave Fredericks is one of eight participants enrolled in a vaccine study in South Africa. Picture: Supplied.
Dr Dave Fredericks is one of eight participants enrolled in a vaccine study in South Africa. Picture: Supplied.
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has recorded 193 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24-hour cycle bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to over 8,000.

At least 11,014 new cases have been reported in the country, pushing the cumulative total to 493,183.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus continues to improve now standing at 326,171.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers are being screened at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

At least 713 participants have been enrolled in the study, with eight in the Western Cape.

The efficacy trial got off the ground in Gauteng last month.

The experimental COVID-19 vaccine was developed at the Oxford Jenner Institute and is currently also on trial in the United Kingdom and Brazil. At the UCT Lung Institute site, researchers hope to enrol around 200 participants.

