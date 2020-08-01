COVID-19 latest: 493,183 confirmed cases in SA, recoveries at 326,171

At least 11,014 new cases have been reported in the country, pushing the cumulative total to 493,183.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has recorded 193 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24-hour cycle bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to over 8,000.

At least 11,014 new cases have been reported in the country, pushing the cumulative total to 493,183.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus continues to improve now standing at 326,171.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 31 July. pic.twitter.com/S5gSKHbcz9 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 31, 2020

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers are being screened at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

At least 713 participants have been enrolled in the study, with eight in the Western Cape.

The efficacy trial got off the ground in Gauteng last month.

The experimental COVID-19 vaccine was developed at the Oxford Jenner Institute and is currently also on trial in the United Kingdom and Brazil. At the UCT Lung Institute site, researchers hope to enrol around 200 participants.

#COVID19 #Vaccine Dr Dave Fredericks is one of the 8 participants enrolled in the study this week. KB Image : Supplied pic.twitter.com/TCyaWngl1j — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2020

#COVID19 #Vaccine The ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine efficacy trial has been rolled out in the Western Cape. KB pic.twitter.com/0bHPC378ek — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.