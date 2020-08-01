20°C / 22°C
Cape racetrack set alight as protest flares up again

Demonstrations in the area broke out on Saturday morning while law enforcement officer were tearing down structures illegally built on privately-owned land in Bloekombos.

Kraaifontein protesters seen on 1 August 2020 during a protest. Picture: Supplied.
Kraaifontein protesters seen on 1 August 2020 during a protest. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Protesting residents in Kraaifontein have set a community racetrack on fire.

Demonstrations in the area broke out on Saturday morning while law enforcement officer were tearing down structures illegally built on privately-owned land in Bloekombos.

Residents retaliated by pelting officers with stones.

Law enforcement’s Wayne Dyason said: “Law enforcement came under heavy attack from protesters, numbering around 2,000. Protesters moved from Marula Road, but officers removed them from the area. Protesters also set fire to the Tygerberg racetrack and removed the zinc roof.”

The protests mark the second consecutive weekend of unrest over housing issues in the community.

Last week, a Shoprite truck was petrol bombed during a protest in Mfuleni.

