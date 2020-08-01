Cape racetrack set alight as protest flares up again

Demonstrations in the area broke out on Saturday morning while law enforcement officer were tearing down structures illegally built on privately-owned land in Bloekombos.

CAPE TOWN - Protesting residents in Kraaifontein have set a community racetrack on fire.

Residents retaliated by pelting officers with stones.

Law enforcement’s Wayne Dyason said: “Law enforcement came under heavy attack from protesters, numbering around 2,000. Protesters moved from Marula Road, but officers removed them from the area. Protesters also set fire to the Tygerberg racetrack and removed the zinc roof.”

The protests mark the second consecutive weekend of unrest over housing issues in the community.

Last week, a Shoprite truck was petrol bombed during a protest in Mfuleni.

#CTProtests violent protests have erupted in several areas. A Shoprite truck has been petrol bombed in Mfuleni. According to law enforcement protestors are stoning vehicles and city staff in kalkfontein and on Old Faure and Spine rd. Tyres set alight in delf (video - supplied) JK pic.twitter.com/ySWc2um6H8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 25, 2020

