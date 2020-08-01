20°C / 22°C
Go

Beyoncé’s visual film 'Black Is King' airs in SA tonight

The film, which is based on the music from her album the 'Lion King: The Gift,' will air at 8pm Channel 101 for all DSTV subscribers.

FILE: Beyonce performs at the Global Citizen Festival on 2 December 2018 at the FNB Stadium. Picture: Supplied.
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The wait is finally over as South Africans will be able to watch Beyoncé’s new visual album Black Is King on Saturday night.

The film, which is based on the music from her album the Lion King: The Gift, will air at 8pm Channel 101 for all DSTV subscribers.

The film features an impressive list of diverse voices, designers and musicians from all over africa.

This includes South Africa's very own Moonchild Sanelly, Busiswa, Nandi Madida and actor Warren Masemola.

Watch the trailer below.

View this post on Instagram

link in bio

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

