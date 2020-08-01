Basic Education Dept releases amended school calendar for 2020

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a four-week break for schools, to ensure that they were prepared for the return of more grades in August.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education has on Saturday released a revised version of the 2020 academic year.

Matrics, however, went on a week-long break while grade 7s remained at home for a fortnight.

When an already thoroughly disrupted school calendar resumes later this month, a very different academic programme awaits pupils and teachers.

The basic education department has made public what the revised academic year will look like.

Once all learners, teachers and other school staff resume with classes on 24 August, they'll have to acquaint themselves with a new look 2020 academic calendar, thanks to COVID-19.

There will be another break in October to separate the third and fourth terms, from the 26th to the 30th.

Grade 12s must've wrapped up their year-end exams by mid-December, marking will be completed by 22 January, with results to be released a little over a month later.

The school year for grades R to 11 should be concluded by 15 December. The academic year won't be rolled over into 2021.

