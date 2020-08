Arrested Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga freed on bail: AFP

Award-winning Zimbabwean novelist Dangarembga was arrested during anti-government protests on Friday, an AFP photographer saw.

HARARE - Arrested Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga freed on bail, according to AFP.

Dangarembga, 61, was bundled into a police truck while protesting on a road in Harare's upmarket suburb of Borrowdale alongside another protester, carrying placards.

Shortly after that, she tweeted "Arrested! At Borrowdale. Ope it will be OK".

