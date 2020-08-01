ANC to hold disciplinary process against MP Mamabolo for threatening journalist

This after Mamabolo threatened 'Sunday Word' journalist Ngwako Malatji.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) parliamentary caucus has on Saturday announced that it would hold a disciplinary process against ANC MP Boy Mamabolo.

This after Mamabolo threatened Sunday Word journalist Ngwako Malatji.

“We denounce the alleged unbecoming behaviour of the ANC Member of Parliament. As an MP, cde Mamabolo is bound by the Oath of Office to serve, represent, respect and protect the citizens of the Republic of South Africa.

“At all times, the ANC Caucus has strived to maintain a cordial relationship with members of the media and respects the Constitutional values and Bill of Rights, including freedom of expression as well as the freedom of the press and other media to do its work,” the party said in a statement.

Mamabolo threatened to shoot and kick Malatji's testicles for writing about him.

Malatji has laid a complaint with police after he was verbally assaulted during a recorded telephone conversation with the politician.

The party said the matter has been referred to the national caucus disciplinary committee ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina.

