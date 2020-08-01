ANC mum on whether it will take action against Deputy FinMin Masondo

The party's integrity commission has asked him to step down after it found he abused his powers by asking the Hawks to investigate a woman he was seeing.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is keeping mum on whether it will take action against Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo.

Masondo has defended his actions saying he was protecting his family

The ANC has the final word on what will happen to Masondo.

The commission has called on him to step aside following their findings that he abused his position.

He claims the woman in question threatened members of his family

