ANC MP Zamuxolo Peter dies of COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress member of Parliament Zamuxolo Peter has died after contracting COVID-19.

The parliamentarian joined the National Assembly after last year’s general elections, where he served on the portfolio committee on tourism.

He had previously served in various Eastern Cape structures, including as a member of the provincial executive committee.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, the governing party said it was saddened by his passing, describing Peter as a man who was strongly passionate about diversity in the tourism sector and a remarkable strategist.

Peter is among more than 8,000 other people in the country who have died after contracting the coronavirus.

More than 490,000 people in South Africa have tested positive.

