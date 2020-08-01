14 lions that ‘escaped’ from farm recaptured, says NW Tourism Department

The number of felines was previously reported at 19 before this figure was revised down.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Tourism Department said that 14 lions that escaped from a farm on Saturday have now been recaptured.

The animals were being kept a privately-owned farm in Elandsfontein just outside Lichtenburg.

The details surround their release are still being investigated but it’s understood there may have been an attempt to poach the animals with officials saying as their cage fence was found to have been cut.

No-one has been harmed.

