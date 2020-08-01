1 suspect arrested after attempted kidnapping in Cape Town

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in the Philippi East area.

CAPE TOWN - One suspect has been arrested following an attempted kidnapping in Cape Town this week.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in the Philippi East area.

Police are on the hunt for other suspects.

According to police, a woman was forced into a vehicle after she was stopped by a traffic officer in Philippi East.

It's alleged suspects in a white Hyundai minibus forced her into their vehicle and sped off.

The City of Cape Town's Wayne Le Roux said the traffic officer saw two vehicles pull up while he was with the woman. Two or three suspects then approached him.

The officer moved to his patrol vehicle to call for back up, as he was unarmed.

The kidnappers then grabbed the victim and sped off along the R300 in the direction of the N2.

The officer called for back-up and drove to the Philippi East police station.

One vehicle used by the suspects was involved in a collision during a police chase.

The victim escaped unharmed.

