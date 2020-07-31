WATCH LIVE: Truck and car hijackings increased, says Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele released the latest crime statistics. The figures cover the period from April 2019 to March 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday announced that car hijacking and truck hijacking had increased by 13.3% and 1.7% respectively.

#PoliceMinistry Car hijacking and Truck hijacking have recorded an increase of 13, 3% and 1, 7% respectively. #CrimeStats NP pic.twitter.com/IE55ZysYzn — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 31, 2020

Cele released the 2019/2020 national crime statistics at a briefing in Pretoria. The figures reflect crimes that were recorded between 1 April 2019 to the end of March 2020.

The minister said that the crime stats for the period under review reflected the slowing down of the increase in violent crimes.

Crime statistics would in the future be released quarterly, Cele said. He said that this would allow for timeous intervention measures aimed at crime reduction.

“The crime statistics are an important link in the value chain of the statistics system, which informs policy direction in the criminal justice system. The involvement of Statistics South Africa further ensures the data integrity in the process,” Cele said.

