Trade union Uasa to approach courts over months of unpaid salaries at Denel

The union is seeking an interdict from the Labour Court that will force the cash-strapped state-owned entity to honour all outstanding contractual and statutory commitments to employees.

JOHANNESBURG – The United Association of South Africa (Uasa) is heading to court to compel arms manufacturer Denel to pay workers their salaries.

It’s understood workers have not been paid for four months now.

The union said previous mediation processes aimed at resolving the company's liquidity issues had not been successful.

Denel has been battling dire cash constraints for some time now amid claims of widespread maladministration in the company.

Uasa's Frik van Straten said many workers were struggling to make ends meet.

“Some of them couldn’t afford to go to work anymore so they had to stay at home with the knowledge of the employer. This is a state-owned entity of very important strategic value to South Africa.”

