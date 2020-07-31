Top cop Sitole says SANDF helped lower murder rate in gang-hit WC

In July last year, the SANDF was deployed to various hotspot areas to assist police in their duties to try curb the intense flare-up in violent crime, much of it gang-related.

CAPE TOWN – National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says the deployment of the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) to the Western Cape has worked.

Sitole was speaking following the annual release of crime statistics, which revealed a decline in the number of murders in several hotspot areas.

“The Western Cape is one of the four big provinces that have stabalised– if you look at where did we have a decrease in murder. In the past, in the Western Cape we were experiencing a minimum of 24 murders per night – but this time, the Western Cape only increased with one murder."

In July last year, the SANDF was deployed to various hotspot areas to assist police in their duties.

The move followed an intense flare-up in violence, much of it gang-related.

The deployment was then extended, with the final extension expiring just after South Africa went into lockdown at the end of March this year.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.